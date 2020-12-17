Top mobile phones under 10,000

A smooth operator

This phone comes powered with a super-efficient Android v10.0 operating system with 2GHz+1.45GHz Qualcomm SDM439 octa-core processor. It features a 13+2MP Dual Rear camera along with 5 MP front camera. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB. Apart from this, the phone has a 4000mAh battery which lets you watch videos for up to 16 hours. It is also equipped with Infinity-V dazzling display. If you want a phone with a battery which lasts longer, this phone is perfect for you.

Unlocks in seconds

This phone is packed with Octa-Core Processor Enhanced Performance which results in faster processing speeds while consuming less power, allowing you to open apps faster, switch between them seamlessly, and enjoy a smoother user experience. The 32GB of ROM gives you the freedom to store more photos and files without the hassle to frequently delete. Achieving professional shots has never been so easy, with its AI photo algorithms the camera delivers facial enhancements automatically. The Face Access feature unlocks your phone instantly the moment you pick it up. with Worrying about carrying a battery pack is in the past, the 4030mAh large-capacity battery keeps your phone alive for longer.

Comes with powerful processor

View more and experience immersively with all new vibrant display features and a striking 6.2-inch Corning Gorilla glass screen. You can multi-task with the upgraded CPU, play games or run any heavy task without worrying about the operation speed which ensures you a seamless response time. The Smart Bar in the corner enables to switch between apps, transfer files, reply messages, or take screenshots when playing a game or watching a video. The AR stickers allow you to show your personality and add more fun to your chats. The amazing depth-of-field bokeh effect, this is the right camera for your perfect portraits. If you want your every click to be Instagram worthy, get this phone!

Value for money smartphone

This model comes with a 5.6-inches and 1440 x 720 pixels resolution and IPS display screen. It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB. No need to choose between SIM size as this phone has both micro and nano SIM slots. The phone is packed with Android Pie v9.0 Operating System with Quad-core 1.5Ghz MediaTek Processor. This makes switching between the apps extremely seamless. Buy this phone if you are looking for a device which will give you all the smartphone features in good value for money.