Top mixer grinders for home

Extracting 100% nutrition

With its blunt blades and low speed, this mixer provides juices and smoothies which have low oxidation and maximum nutrition along with fibre. It also automatically separates the seeds from your fruits and vegetables thus reducing your preparation time. This mixer uses the ancient Ayurveda science for juicing and blending, extracting 100% nutrition with fiber included just like chewing and consuming your fruits and vegetables. By continuous cyclonic motion the juice/drink rotates in the Jar in a cyclonic motion against gravity thereby ensuring the fruits or vegetables are stone grinded or chewed again and again. It is user friendly too. Get the best of both worlds: slow cold press juicing and blending in one product. For those conscious of quality, this is a top pick.

Powerful 900-watt motor

Simple, intuitive design makes this a device you'll use every day. Just push, twist and blend. Yes, it's that easy. This mixer system features a powerful 900-watt motor with unique extraction blades and exclusive cyclonic action to break down, pulverise, and emulsify whole fruits and vegetables better. It creates silky-smooth beverages that nourish your system from the inside out. Its compact size and simple assembly fit onto any countertop. A great product for those who are active in their lives and proactive about their health. Its lovely design and many attractive features makes it a must-buy.

With sharp steel blades

This multipurpose mixer boasts of a sleek design and promises outstanding performance. It is compact and consumes less space as compared to the bulky food processors and mixers. It is a complete all-in-one solution and turns anything from strawberries to spinach into smooth, sippable nutrition. There are no multiple and complicated attachments. Three jars and two blades do all functions. The super-fast 450 watt motor and sharpest steel blades break-down the food completely, extracting all nutrients. If you are on a tight budget, this terrific product at an attractive price point will save the day for you.

Shockproof with complete safety

This juicer mixer grinder comes with double ball bearings for efficiency, low maintenance and trouble-free running for years. This home appliance is absolutely shockproof and hence ensures complete safety during operation. It possesses high strength stainless steel blades that cut finer and faster. The juicer is accompanied with a unique honeycomb filter mesh for finer juice and higher yield. Built to last, this enduring piece of tech will be your kitchen companion for years to come. If strength and reliability is what you value in a machine, then this one is an ideal choice.