Top mixed herbs to flavor your food

For that great taste

This mixed herb combination comes in glass containers that keeps the smell and taste of it intact. The herbs are mixed well and just adding a bit of them to your daily meal gives you the desired taste. They come at an affordable price and last long. You should buy this herb as it is organic and is of best quality. It helps elevate the flavours of your food.

Blend of five

Looking for best quality herbs and seasoning to add flavour to soups then here's what you should go for. This package has a perfect blend of five best quality, natural herbs such as oregano, rosemary, thyme, parsley and sweet smoked paprika. There is salt added to it. You should include this combination of mixed herbs to your kitchen as they do wonders by adding a pleasing aroma and flavor to the food.

Long lasting mixed herbs basket

For cooking Italian, Mexican, continental, Indian cuisines you need these herbs for the authentic taste. These premium quality herbs with rich aroma and flavour come in a reusable zipper pouch that makes them convenient to store. Thanks to the great packing, these herbs last long and remain fresh. This product will appeal to those looking for pure herbs. No artificial colour, flavor, additives and preservatives have been added to them.

Give professional taste to home cooked food

The concoction of all or either of the herbs and spices in this package can make your food taste yummilicious. They come in easy to store containers airtight and stylish containers. This combo pack of chilli flakes, oregano, rosemary, parsley and basil is meant for those who are looking for a one stop solution at an affordable price.