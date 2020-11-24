Top mini-bar refrigerators you should check out now.

Ideal mini cooler for a single person

Using advanced thermoelectric technology, this cube is a 100% eco-friendly way to keep your food and beverages cool. As it doesn’t use a compressor or any refrigerant, you don’t need to worry about defrosting. From a leading refrigerator brand, you won’t have to doubt its reliability. While the refined black exterior lends an elegant look to a room, you can make the most of small areas thanks to its space-saving design. With space enough for four 1.25L bottles and a few smaller items, this cube is ideal for people living on their own. For an energy-efficient food cooling solution that’s most suited for small areas, this one has our vote.

Best all-in-one mini fridge

This mini-refrigerator comes with plenty of storage including a vegetable box, a spacious bottle bin, and a freezer compartment too. We love that you can move the toughened glass shelves around to fit larger items inside. With a convenient temperature dial, you can set the optimum temperature depending on your food requirements. A notable feature is that thanks to a reversible door, you can adjust it to open from the left or right, which makes it great for rooms with limited space. For a spacious way to keep your food and drinks cool without buying a full-sized refrigerator, this appliance has it all.

For a mini refrigerator with premium looks

Manufactured with high-quality materials and a sleek exterior, this mini-fridge complements your style and makes for an ideal addition to your bedroom or office space. The well-designed interiors of this 50L fridge offer ample cooling space for your food and features sturdy wire shelves. Unlike other compact fridges, this one comes with a separate chiller compartment that you can use to make ice or to keep food and ice creams frozen. To help you prevent frost buildup, this appliance also includes a manual defrost option. If you’re looking for a basic but stylish mini-fridge, this one’s a great choice.

For convenient, hassle-free food storage

Ideal for everyday use, this 43L fridge comes loaded with several convenient features that include a mini freezer, ice cube tray, dairy rack and removable metal shelves. With eight temperature settings to choose from, you can adjust the cooling according to your food storage needs. The 1.5m long power cable makes sure you won’t have to stress about installing a new electrical point close to the unit. Being extremely power efficient, this device can help reduce your power bills over time. Extremely user-friendly, all you need to do is plug it in, and you’re good to go. For a no-frills fridge with superb performance, you can’t go wrong buying this product.