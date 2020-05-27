Top Memory Cards You Can Buy For Your Storage Needs

You won't have to curb your innovation and creativity, as this card reader can handle it all and then some more. Capturing action has never been easier with shot speeds of up to 90MB/s and data transfer speeds up to 170MB/s. The SanDisk Extreme PRO SD UHS-I card delivers a performance that is capable of capturing stunning, uninterrupted 4K ultra HD videos and lets you also capture sequential burst mode shots. This SD card is temperature-proof, waterproof, shock-proof, and x-ray-proof. The performance of this SanDisk card is enough to elevate your work and provide transfer speeds which help in faster post-production, and thus help streamline your workflow.

Multiple card slots for all your storage needs

Transcend RDF8 card reader has an advanced USB 3.1 Gen 1 technology which should be the professional's first choice for fast and efficient data transfer. Its compact and portable design makes this multifunctional card reader with SD, microSD, and CompactFlash card slots as the ideal item. The RDF8 is a multi-slot card reader that supports a wide range of interfaces.

The RDF8 is ideal for quickly transferring high-resolution images and video recordings to your computer. You can even plug in two cards at once with this multi-slot reader. A convenient LED indicator shows card insertion and data transfer activity which makes this an easy to access card reader for all your requirements.

Functionality at its best!

This 3-in-1 device can transfer multiple files to your PC, laptop in a jiffy. The 3 combination devices include a standard USB plug (type A), micro USB plug (type B), and USB C plug (Type C), making this card reader compatible with multiple devices.

Side A is a USB Type-C interface. side B is micro USB and USB 2.0 interface. This card reader enables the transfer of data at rates of up to 5gbps which is super impressive. This makes this a multi-purpose device, which is capable of connecting to most of the devices in the market today.

Highly recommended legacy brand!

The Strontium Nitro supports dual interfaces and this OTG (On-The-Go drives) allows data sharing between your phone and PC on the move. The drive is designed in a shock-resistant manner and has an attractive yet robust design that is durable. Strontium OTG drives are compatible with all the latest mobile & computer devices even if it is a USB Type-C, micro USB (type-B), or a traditional USB Type-A on your Mac or PC.

The data transfer speed to your computer can take place with a high transfer rate of up to 150MB/s. The device also comes with a protective cap for the Micro USB connector. Grab this OTG on-the-go.