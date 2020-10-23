Top luggage trolley for kids

8-wheel movement

This is a funky, sturdy and lightweight trolley bag. Let your kids enjoy traveling with this amazing bag. They'll surely be more responsible, while having fun. It has smooth 8-wheel movement along with an ergonomic telescopic handle and a wonderful Barbie retro print. It comes with ABS grip for better handling and stylish but sturdy zipper. The inside has an elastic closure with an extra zip pocket. The bag has a 30 litre capacity and has high quality construction for balanced handling. The bag is both water and shock resistant which makes it a great choice for your little one.

With animal characters

These ride-on suitcases are perfect for storing away toys and for keeping kids entertained while on the move. It comes in three exciting animal characters – white zebra, Orange Tiger and yellow bee – which are ready to join you on all your travel adventures. With a spacious main compartment to accommodate your child's toys and clothes, this suitcase can be used in 3 ways. The child can sit on it and roll it like a toy, there is a webbing strap available with it for the parents to drag while the child sits on it and when the kid is tired, the parent/guardian can carry it on their shoulder with the help of the webbing strap/handle. This is an ideal choice for your child’s first travel bag.

360 degree wheels

This is an 18-inch size yellow suitcase with the Minions design. It comes with 8-wheels navigation and a combination number lock. The bag is lightweight and both water and shock resistant. It has a retractable handle which is both comfortable and compact while the handle is made of soft TPU material to protect your fingers while lifting heavy stuff. The adjustable 3-level telescope handle also allows you to manoeuvre in tight spaces and provides effortless movement. The bag has a 35 litre capacity with outer material made of polycarbonate. The wheels can turn 360 degrees and have an adjustable trolley with grip for easy handling, your children can easily push or pull the luggage. Need a lightweight luggage for your child? Go for this one.

Ideal as a gift

This is a 21 inch kids travel trolley bag with an attractive Hello Kitty double print on front. The latest design bag with 4 wheels can turn 360 degrees and has adjustable steel handles with grip. It has a closure inside for keeping things intact and is water resistant. It is made of strong and lightweight polycarbonate shells. This trolley bag is perfect for gifting to your near and dear ones on birthdays, etc. The handle system has an easy push-button locking handle to help minimize hand work. With all of these features, the bag also comes at a very pocket-friendly price and is value for money choice.