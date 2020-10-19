Top lipsticks for women

Ensures moisture and nourishment

This lipstick consists of pacifying herbs such Indian brahmi and manjistha in a base of Ghee and sesame oil. The natural ingredients present in this lipstick provide moisture and nourishment to your lips. Herbs such as brahmi act as a disinfectant while providing intense nourishment to your lips. The ghee and sesame oil ensure that moisture never leaves your lips, preventing them from getting chapped. If you are looking for lipstick that is ayurvedic and ensures complete care for your lips, this is the one.

Five shades in one

This lipstick is one of its kind. It has as many as five different shades in it-one for every mood. It includes colours such as ravishing red, tangy orange, rosy pink to captivating coral. This one also adds a moisturizing effect to your lips and makes them luscious. The best thing about this lipstick is that it is easy to carry and gives you a variety of colours that enhance your lips and make them look gorgeous. Looking for a lipstick that moisturizes as well? Tour search ends here.

For all occasions

This lipstick is bold as well as sophisticated. It goes well for work as well as parties. Manufactured by one of the leading skincare brands, this lipstick is a hundred percent vegetarian. Made with high purity pigments, it includes the goodness of Trade Brazil nut oil and beeswax that gives your lips a nourishing, long-lasting finish. If you are looking for a lipstick that is bold, is a hundred percent vegetarian and is long lasting, this lipstick is the one to go for.

Non-drying and uncrackable formula

This lipstick is brought to you by one of the leading cosmetic brands across the world. The velvety matte cream formula in this lipstick offers a non-drying and uncrackable finish that stays comfortably on your lips through the day. It has the goodness of honey nectar to keep your lips moisturised and hydrated all day long. Another plus that makes this lipstick unique, is that it is extremely affordable in comparison to many other products of this range. This is an all-rounder and will appeal to those who seek the best.