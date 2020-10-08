Top lehenga choli sets for you

Great embroidery work

This lehenga choli is available in shades of attractive colours and is made from taffeta silk. It is an ideal choice when it comes to choosing an ethnic wear or festive wear for your wardrobe. You can pair this attractive lehenga choli with footwear of your choice. Also, you can mix and match ethnic jewellery such as bangles, bracelets and earrings to go along with it. The product consists of one choli, one lehenga and one dupatta. The dupatta comes with lace border pattern and the anarkali lehenga and has embroidered dori work. Make the most of any party by donning this outfit.

A classic choice

You can make your ethnic look more stylish and classic with this gleaming peach-coloured silk lehenga choli. The thread, dori and sequins embroidery work is done throughout the semi-stitched lehenga set are definitely going to enchant you. It comes along with a net fabric with matching embroidered lace and sequins work butties all over. The package contains one semi-stitched lehenga with dupatta and unstitched blouse. There is exquisite zari work throughout the lehenga choli and even the dupatta that will make this set ideal wear for any special occasion or traditional event. An off-shoulder choli will look stunning with this lehenga set. Ideal for buyers who seek a stylish and classic piece.

The complete package

This is a beautifully designed lehenga choli set in yellow and blue shades. One can embody feminine elegance by wearing this amazingly crafted lehenga. The set is great for all occasions – whether it is traditional, religious or evening party. The designs and colour combination make it a must have lehenga for your wardrobe. The lehenga choli is made from good quality fabric and has standard finishing work to celebrate your sophisticated side. The elaborate dupatta has stunning crystal work and stylish border. If you looking for a pocket friendly lehenga set, the search ends here.

Good quality fabric

The lehenga is made of khadi organza complemented by a blouse made of mulbury silk. The dupatta accompanying the set is also made of khadi with satin and cancan (tulle)-layered net. The lehenga has floral digital print with border dori and sequins embroidery. While the blouse features dori, zari and glitter sequins embroidery. The dupatta also has gorgeous floral digital print, dori and sequins embroidery. The set contains one semi-stitched lehenga with dupatta and unstitched blouse. The product of course uses the best of materials and meant for those who want a top quality set.