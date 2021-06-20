Excellent embroidery work

This lehenga choli is available in shades of attractive colors and is made from taffeta silk. An ideal choice as ethnic wear for festive, this versatile enough to wear to most special occasions. You can pair this gorgeous lehenga choli with the footwear of your choice. Also, you can mix and match ethnic jewelry such as bangles, bracelets, and earrings to go along with it. The product consists of one choli, one lehenga, and one dupatta. The dupatta comes in a lace border pattern, while the Anarkali lehenga has embroidered Dori work. Make the most of any party by donning this outfit.

A classic choice

You can make your ethnic look more stylish and classic with this gleaming peach-colored silk lehenga choli. The thread, Dori, and sequinned embroidery work done throughout the semi-stitched lehenga set are going to enchant you. It comes along with a net fabric with matching embroidered lace and sequins work butties all over. The package contains one semi-stitched lehenga with a dupatta and an unstitched blouse. There is exquisite zari work throughout the lehenga choli, and even the dupatta is beautifully designed, making it ideal for any special occasion or formal event. An off-shoulder choli will look stunning with this lehenga set. Suitable for buyers who seek a stylish and classic piece.

The complete package

This is a beautifully designed lehenga choli set in yellow and blue shades. One can embody feminine elegance by wearing this amazingly crafted lehenga. The set is excellent for all occasions – whether it is a traditional, religious, or evening party. The designs and color combination make it a must-have lehenga for your wardrobe. The lehenga choli is made from good quality fabric and has standard finishing work to celebrate your sophisticated side. The elaborate dupatta has stunning crystal work and stylish borders. If you are looking for a pocket-friendly lehenga set, the search ends here.

Good quality fabric

The lehenga is made of khadi organza complemented by a blouse made of mulberry silk. The dupatta accompanying the set is also made of khadi with satin and cancan-layered net. The lehenga has a floral digital print with border Dori and sequins embroidery. The blouse features intricate Dori, zari, and glitter sequins throughout as well. The dupatta features gorgeous floral digital print, Dori, and sequins embroidery that makes it stand out anywhere. This set contains one semi-stitched lehenga with a dupatta and an unstitched blouse. The product, of course, uses top-quality materials that will retain their look and style for years.