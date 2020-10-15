Top lehenga choli sets for baby girls

For a relaxed fit

This lehenga choli set is ideal for children in the age group of 9-12 months. Crafted from super soft cotton, it provides ultimate comfort and is gentle on the skin, keeping rashes at bay. The top features a square design with noodle straps and is lightly embellished, making it aesthetically pleasing. It also has a drawstring at the back of the top for easy fitting. Pair it with cute ballerinas for that complete look. Add in a little jewellery and a flowing dupatta for that grand look. This set is for those who put comfort above everything else.

Three-piece lehenga

This three-piece lehenga set is a marvel in design and offers a visually rich experience. The bright and stunningly printed floral top has been further accentuated with gold buttons down its front. Net sleeves are rounded off with a solid gold border at the wrist. This bright red lehenga comes with suspenders and a red dupatta to complete the look. It is ideal for party wear or grand weddings and is a terrific choice for girls in the age group of 1-2 years. This is a premium product, with terrific design and style. Look no further.

Superb mirror work

Mirror work, or shisha embroidery, lends a beautiful grace and touch to any lehenga choli set. Contemporary fashion uses this art work's appeal to make a statement. And must we say quite a grand one. The glint effect is achieved by embroidering specks of hand-cut mirrors in geometric designs on the fabric, enhanced within a tapestry of rich decorative thread work done in spectacular colours around them. Get this piece if you want your child to ace the ethnic look.

Great design

This fabric is a mix of cotton and net. The choli is a deep green number with a big bold motif embroidered right across its front for that sublime effect. It does not try to do too many things at once, it is stately and has just enough to draw attention. The cream coloured lehenga has a wide flare and the border is a big bright mustard strip for that distinctive look. Dress up your child in this fabulous set and watch the compliments pour in. It is an ideal wedding wear or for those grand family celebrations. Your search for a special piece ends right here.