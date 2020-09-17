Top laptop backpacks for 15-inch laptops

Ideal for professionals on the move

Built to make your life more efficient, this backpack also includes an external, headphones socket and USB port with internal cables that allows you to charge all your devices safely while you're out. This product allows you to carry a laptop up to 17-inches easily and still have loads of space to spare in its 14 compartments. With an inbuilt combination lock and its water-resistant fabric, you can keep your mind at ease and keep your essentials safe wherever you go.

If you're looking for the perfect backpack that ranks high on security and comfort, this is a great pick.

Best for college students

Ideal for college students, this backpack has enough room for all you need for a day at class. The convenient padded laptop compartment, along with the retaining strap, makes sure that your laptop stays safely in place while you're on the move. We appreciate the adjustable shoulder straps that have just the right amount of padding to allow you to use the bag comfortably for long periods. Great for all types of weather, this smart-looking backpack's sturdy, water repellent fabric can help you keep your important notes and laptop safe from damage wherever you go.

If you're looking for a premium-looking protection for your laptop while you travel, then this one's for you.

For top protection with a sporty feel

This backpack's design allows for optimum airflow and can save you from a sweaty back. Whether you travel by plane, train or bus, the durable grab handles are an excellent feature that allows you to easily pull it out of small storage compartments or baggage racks. Its attractive, urban design will make heads turn wherever you go and also includes an expandable mesh pocket for your hydration bottle. Packing for overnight trips is a breeze with this backpack that lets you carry a 15.6 laptop, chargers and clothes with many pockets inside and out.

Ideal for people with an active lifestyle, this solidly built backpack is perfect for a rough and tough travel experience.

Perfect travel companion

At just 500 grams, this backpack really lets you carry a lot. Apart from the dedicated laptop sleeve, this product comes with two external quick-access pockets in which you can store your umbrella or water bottle. Apart from the two main compartments, this backpack also lets you quickly locate whatever you need while keeping your bag neat and tidy thanks to the included handy organiser. Brought to you by a top luggage brand, you can be sure that this backpack is strong and will last you many years of heavy usage.

Whether you're travelling for work or on vacation, this bag makes for a fantastic purchase.