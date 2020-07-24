Top Kurti with palazzo sets for women

Try some monochrome magic

There's something wonderfully regal about the classic black and white combination, and this printed A-line suit is soft on the skin and easy to maintain. We found a quick steam iron on low is enough to make it perfect for stepping out in style. With the all-over print, this bold choice is excellent for women who want to have a striking look that doesn't try too hard.

Flaunt your earthy vibes

If you are a fan of the high-leg side-slit, check this kurta out right now. The unique mustard and sage green kurta set is just the thing you want to beat the sticky humid weather. But the real reason it's on our list is the little details like thread and tassel work on the front, the neat button cuff on the three-quarter sleeves and of course the delicate motifs on the pants. If you're looking for something that's bright and cheerful, grab this one now.

Suit yourself with designer-like attire

Whether your heading to work, college or the local cafe, salwars made from cotton fabric are always good choices. Naturally breathable and ideal for sunny days, this high necked kurta features a beautifully intricate print on the pants and the top. Easy to maintain and in a soft pastel colour, this tasteful look can be easily accentuated with some simple bangles, drop earrings and heels. Besides, the a-line silhouette is universally flattering and for the woman who loves elegance and comfort.

Look great even on a budget

Flaunting your style is effortless with this updated Anarkali-inspired style. Featuring stunning floral motifs across the breadth of the fabric this elegantly designed set stands out anywhere thanks to its fresh, minty colour. Lightweight cotton, 3/4th sleeves and high neck make it easy to pair with heels or gladiators. This is one look that will keep you fresh even on the hottest summer day. If you have a small budget, this is perfect as you get an awesome look for a very reasonable price.