Top kid costumes that will work perfectly for a fancy dress event

Soft and stretchable material

This Spiderman costume covers the entire body from neck to toe. It includes a mask, top and pants. It is made of polyester material and this fabric is stretchable, soft and comfortable to wear. The hooded mask is made of breathable fabric so the child can breathe easily, making it a good fit. It is readily washable with warm water. The tough fabric will withstand the shock and strains as you child goes about being the Spiderman. It makes for an excellent gift too. Children from the age of 4 to 6 can easily wear this costume. A great outfit for those who want soft and breathable material for their kid.

A complete pack

Trendy and appealing, this yellow Rajasthani dress pack comes with dhoti and kurta. It will be an instant hit with your child. The kurta has love embroidery and mirror work. Made from premium quality material, the child would be supremely comfortable in this outfit for those between 2 and 4 years. In this dress with its lovely pattern, your child will be the centre of attraction and you will be complimented on your excellent choice. If you are looking for an outfit to give your child that ethnic appeal, this product is just for you.

This is a DIY Kit

This is a DIY kids’ cop costume and comes armed with fun accessories. There is such wonder, mystery and adventure surrounding a policeman that kids just love this attire. They want to play the cop and catch the bad guys. The costume comes in all its finery, replete with cap, toy gun, gun cover with belt, whistle and whistle rope. Be sure to add a pair of sunglasses to complete your child’s law enforcement look. This one is meant for a child from 1 to 2 years. Go for this dress, if you want to buy a dress that provides the best value for money.

Ease of movement

Dress up your child in a Batman suit and enjoy the fun. The mask completes the look and is super stylish. This dress can be worn by children from the age of 4 to 6 years. The ensemble includes a shirt, a pant and a mask. And yes, the shirt does have a cape. It makes for a great costume in Halloween and for those theme-based birthday parties. The fabric is light and breathable, making sure your kid is super comfortable. The dress provides ease of movement so the child can play around without any worry. This clearly is an all-rounder which makes it a must buy.