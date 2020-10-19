Top jackets for boys

Stretchable Fabric

Do you have a growing 7 to 8-year-old boy at home and are looking for a jacket for him? This jacket is made up of the polyester material paired with thick cloth-covered elastic bands near the waist, collar and the arms. Polyester is known for its durability as it does not tear off easy, also, it does not allow the colour to fade away. The polyester material of this jacket is also soft on skin and it in itself is a stretchy fabric—which makes this jacket the best choice for your growing and active kids. This jacket easily fits and adjusts to your child’s body structure. Buyers looking for a durable jacket will find this jacket too hard to resist.

Regular Fit

This jacket is manufactured by one of the most sophisticated clothing brands. Suitable for nine to ten-year-old boys, the lime green colour gives this jacket a very vibrant touch to your little boy’s already active personality. This is a brand that is associated with youthful energy and their use of vibrant colours in all their products. The jacket is a regular fit and is easy to wash all you have to do is put in the washing machine. You can layer it with a crew T-shirt. This one is a premium product and will appeal to those who don’t want to compromise on quality.

Fleece inside

This jacket is the ultimate fashion rocker. This jacket is made up of leather and fleece. While the faux leather provides a sturdy and long lasting exterior to the jacket, the fleece padded interior keeps it warm and cosy. This a classic black jacket that will make your child look stylish. If you are looking for a jacket that gives your son the oomph of fashion and also keeps them warm and comfortable, this jacket is for you.

Cotton material

Best suited for your two-to-three year old son, this jacket is made up of 100 percent cotton. It is easy to wash and can be worn for fancy outings and even as an everyday wear. The arm length cover protects your toddler from windy chills and also unwanted insect bites. This jacket is extremely affordable. Those in need of a cotton jacket at an affordable price should go for this product.