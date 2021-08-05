High-quality zipper

The materials used to make this bag are durable and of high-quality. The high-quality zipper ensures the bag can be opened and closed several times and still last long. It has a dedicated cutlery holder to ensure your spoons and forks stay in place and does not fall around in the bag. You can sling the insulated bag around your shoulder with the adjustable shoulder strap that it comes with for ease of travel. Buy this bag to keep your food warm as well as have a durable bag that lasts long.

Appealing and premium finish

This insulated bag comes in a pleasant navy blue colour with smooth fabric that gives it an appealing and premium finish. The handles of the bag are made with soft padding, making them comfortable to hold onto while travelling to work or school. There is an additional front pocket provided with a zip to keep your essentials like a mobile phone or wallet. Equipped with 5mm double layered foam it will keep your food warm for hours. A comfortable bag to carry your food along with sporting a premium finish.

Planet-friendly alternative

This bag is made keeping the planet in mind, by manufacturing the bag in a facility that is run on solar energy. It is made from 100% natural cotton and has a leak-proof lining making it easy to wipe or clean if you spill something. This bag is spacious enough to hold a water bottle inside your bag along with your lunch and a snack. The insulation keeps your food hot or cold for 4-5 hours. This bag is for the environmentally friendly person in you.

Lightweight and foldable

Made with high-quality canvas cloth this bag is durable and built to last. The smooth zippers are made of good quality and are easy to open and close. The inner lining of the bag has food-grade aluminium foil that helps maintain the temperature of the food stored inside and is also BPA free. Made of canvas cloth it is lightweight and easy to fold and store when not required. This insulated tiffin bag is suitable for all ages.