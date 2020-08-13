Top instant oatmeal for that perfect morning

Helps reduce cholesterol

These oats will be a quick and convenient breakfast for you in almost less than 5 minutes to help you when you are running low on time. Quaker oats are made of 100% wholegrain oats, which is a natural source of carbohydrates and is enriched with protein and dietary fiber. It helps you increase your energy level and has a shelf life of maximum 12 months. So if you have a high cholesterol level and yet want to enjoy a tasty breakfast or snacks, get your hands quickly on these oats and relish them.

Home cooked food taste

Are you living alone away from your family and missing home cooked food? Saffola Masala Oats has got you covered up. They are loaded with fiber and protein, which keeps you fuller for a long period of time and manage your weight by controlling your hunger. They help you to stay in shape giving a home cooked food taste with all the vegetables like carrots, onions and green peas added in it. They can be consumed as cereal for breakfast or evening snacks as you prefer.

Contains beta glucan

These oats contain beta glucan, which helps manage bad (LDL) cholesterol making it good for your heart. So if you are suffering from heart problems, Eco Valley Hearty Oats are to your rescue. With its high dietary fiber and protein, it helps you manage your weight. These oats get cooked quickly thus can be your savior when you are in a hurry or very hungry, giving you a satisfactory feeling owing to its very soft and mushy texture.

Obvious choice is the goal’s weight loss

Planning to lose your weight while having oats in your diet? Bagrry’s White Oats are the ones for you. They have high protein content and less carbs to help you reduce your weight. They are also healthy for the heart as they reduce cholesterol and are rich in fibers. These are fine white oats to keep your energy level high throughout the day. The best way to have these is to make a quick porridge!