Top Indian linen you can buy online

Divine Casa Pink Cotton Super Soft Single 1 Single Dohar/AC Quilt

Divine Casa blankets are designed to keep you warm and cosy. The lightweight microfiber makes these blankets extremely soft and perfect for use all year round. Made of high grade 100 GSM, this 100% microfiber blanket is super soft, durable and warm. Its superior breathability makes it ideal for all kinds of bedding, all year round. Featuring a beautiful print and bright colours, this reversible blanket is cotton filled and perfect for ac cooled rooms or wrapping up on a balcony or terrace. Honestly, it is one of the best we have experienced so go for it without any hesitation!

Trance Home Linen 100% Cotton Malmal Single Dohar

This traditional cotton quilt will keep you warm or cool with its 60’s yarn, high count 100% cotton fabric and 100% cotton soft flannel inside. Lightweight and soft, it adds a quiet elegance to your room decor. It has a peculiar fabric piping along the edges which gives it a really premium look and feel. The best part? It’s wrinkle resistant along with being anti-pilling and rest assured, you will be enjoying it for a long time. Competitively priced and easy to maintain, this makes for the perfect travel blanket or gift for your family and loved ones. To take care of it, all you need to do is machine wash cold, avoid bleach and tumble dry on low to keep this dohar in top condition all year through.

BLOCKS OF INDIA Summer Single Size (60 x 90 Inches) Reversible Hand Block Printed Malmal 100% Cotton Dohar

A cotton muslin dohar, also known as a throw or a summer blanket is one of the most used pieces of linen in an Indian household. Made of 100% Pure Cotton with a pure cotton soft flannel inside, this dohar feels soft to touch and warm, yet it is surprisingly lightweight. It is extremely soft to snuggle under and use as an AC blanket. Even for Indian weather or even when there is a slight nip in the air, this quilt will give you great company. The best part is that it only gets softer with every wash. A vibrant block print pattern and expert tailoring adds a touch of class and style to any room. Get it now for a dash of style long with functionality!

Mahadev Handicrafts Cotton Gold Red Flowers Printed Dohar Double Bed Reversible AC Dohar

If you’re looking for plush, luxurious comfort, you’ve come to the right place. This beautifully printed range of floral motif dohars and quilts are cozy and snug. Lightweight and easy to maintain, there is something special about how well this linen is designed, cut and finished. Floral patterns are trending nowadays and this quilt takes the trend on quite well. Coupled with the high quality fabric and easy maintenance, this makes for a great wedding, Diwali or housewarming gift that will really show you care. Match it to bright or nature patterned curtains or an intricately carved headboard to create a lovely, laid back nature themed vibe in your bedroom. Don’t hesitate and go ahead and make the purchase!

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.