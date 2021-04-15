Top incense sticks for regular use

Masala incense

These sticks are made by creating a unique blend of charcoal, essential oils, fragrance oils, herbs, flowers and resins. The combination creates an amazing and pleasant aromatic smell, offering you the best experience for all your purposes. They are in the form of scented and masala incense sticks, agarbatti, dhoops and cones. These help in making your environment aromatic and pleasant, thus contributing to peace and tranquility. Scented incense sticks with its signature aroma not only create a spiritual and enthralling atmosphere but also inspire confidence, optimism and joyfulness. Masala incense sticks are specially handcrafted incense sticks that have a unique blend of traditional natural oils to enliven your surroundings.

Mogra fragrance

These are the finest mogra agarbattis for your daily use. It dispels your worries and helps you have an undisturbed peaceful time. The fragrance spreads throughout the room and creates an auspicious environment. It comes in a zip lock bag and each pack contains 120 sticks. The fragrance is mild but the quantity provided at a very affordable price makes it a very attractive buy.

Lasts a longer time

With these sticks, you can experience the majestic aroma of sandalwood to uplift your mood. The power of sandalwood helps calm the mind and relax the soul. Made from natural essential oils, this classic blend of chandan aroma is known to elevate your surroundings. The sticks come in great reusable bottles as well. The incense sticks are available in 12 premium fragrances. They are pure herbal sticks and 9-inch in length which means that they have a longer burn time. Buyers who seek herbal incense sticks should try this one out.

Refreshing notes

The wonderful blend of natural oils, resins with a subtle spicy hint of cinnamon have been beautifully captured in this pack of agarbattis. The unique fragrance of amber with a touch of musk and sandalwood with a refreshing note of geranium transports you to a haven of harmony and bliss. The woody and herbaceous aroma of these incense sticks is an instant mood enhancer. This unique formulation of woods with all its natural goodness purifies your ambiance and promotes tranquillity, peace, and relaxation. This is one of the finest choices when it comes to incense sticks and ticks all the right boxes.