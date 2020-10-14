Top hoodies for women

Best of both worlds

Good for a jog and equally good enough for a winter party? Well this is the hooded sweatshirt for you. The soft fabric keeps rash or irritation from overheating completely at bay and keeps you cosy and comfortable. The thickness of this hoodie does not allow the chills to penetrate to your skin. The full sleeves and kangaroo pockets ensure that not only arms but also your hands remain warm. If you are looking for a cosy and comfortable hoodie, this is for you.

Panda print

This hoodie adds an edge to your cuteness quotient. The panda print on the hooded sweatshirt is not limited to the body; its added design to hood makes it unique. The material of this hoodie is 100 percent cotton which makes it suitable for any time of the year. You can easily pair this hoodie with shorts, pyjamas and even jeans. Those who want a cute option in cotton will find this product hard to resist.

Pullover hoodie

Planning to buy something quirky and vibrant with minimal design and budget friendly? This pullover hoodie has a loose fit which will keep you warm and not make movement difficult. The lace attached to the hood gives you the advantage of adjusting it in accordance with your preference. This hoodie is available in a wide array of colours, from a vibrant red to a cute pink to the unique neon. This product is bio-washed and pre-shrunk so that there is minimum shrinkage. If you are looking for something casual and budget friendly, this is the best one of the lot.

Crop-top hoodie

This hoodie is a combination of style, comfort and cuteness. Its classic fit makes it a good match for denims, joggers as well as track pants. The fabric colour on this hoodie is resistant to fade even after many washes. The vibrant yet sombre colours used are eco-friendly and comfortable to the skin. This crop-top hoodie is easy to wash and is the best to pull off a sporty and trendy look. No harmful chemicals are used for dyeing which makes this crop top hoodie skin friendly. For the best of style, buy this hoodie and be the star of any gig.