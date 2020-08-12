Top heavy jewellery sets

Joy of wearing the best

This set can be the perfect gift for the women in your life. It comes with the assurance of quality and durability. It is extremely light in weight and easy to gear up in events, weddings and functions. The gold plated kundan set is adorned with white and maroon stones. It is always advisable to store this in a zip lock pouch and keep it away from air. This one is an all-rounder that can be worn for almost all occasions. If you are looking for a top quality product that is stylish and durable, then this is for you.

Lightweight and comfortable

This gold-plated choker necklace set comes in a classic pattern and is studded with pearls. Due to its variability in designs and unique patterns, it perfectly unites with the desired outfit and complements the look. They will give you a royal vibe when you wear them on for special occasions. The earrings are extremely easy to wear and lightweight. They can be worn over a long time period of time without any discomfort. Pair the set with a beautiful saree and shine through in a party.

Makes you stand out

This set will let you stand out with its high-quality imitation kundan stones which give it an edge over other earrings. The design is such that it blends with all types of dresses. It is the best gift for your loved ones and this charming beauty will undoubtedly capture the heart at just the first look. Can be worn in a wedding when teamed up with a gorgeous lehenga choli and a pair of flats.

Stunning in every way

This jewellery set for women includes a pendant, a pair of earrings and a gorgeous bracelet to create the perfect party-look. The 5-layered white gold plated Austrian crystals set is versatile and can complement a variety of attires. The intricate details done on the piece provides the wearer with a stylish and elegant look that is best as evening wear. Combine it with a salwar kameez set with intricate design and heels.