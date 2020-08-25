Top healthy snack bars for midday hunger pangs

With nuts and seeds

Have a very tight schedule with no time to grab a quick breakfast or light snack for mid day cravings? One simple solution to all these problems for you is in Yogabar Nuts and Seeds Multigrain-Energy Bar. A powerpack bar consisting of oats and millets whole grains which are full with nutrients, nuts like almonds and cashews, and chia and sunflower seeds. A great source of natural proteins, fibers and omega 3s taking complete care of nutrition. Sweetened with honey and free from all preservatives. Grab a bar on the way to school, college or office and start your day with a healthy breakfast.

Dark chocolate love

A granola bar made out of baked rolled whole grain oats, honey and nuts making it crunchy and crips. The inclusion of rich dark chocolate pieces making the normal oats all the more delectable. High protein and fiber content keep away your hunger pangs keeping you fuller for long and manages your health along with appeasing you with the dark chocolate. Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oat and Dark Chocolate calls up all the chocolate lovers out there to enjoy their daily nutrients intake with dark chocolate that is made from 100% natural ingredients and is vegetarian.

Contains 21 different vitamins and minerals

A bar with a balanced mix to keep your small hungers at bay. A blend of high protein soy, whey and casein to strengthen your muscles,electrolytes to keep you hydrated, omega-3 to improve heart health and fibers to improve digestion. The 21 various minerals and vitamins that ensure your immunity stays up to the mark help you stay healthy and fight all the pathogens.The bar also has almond and rich chocolate to give it a nutty and crunchy taste with the delight of chocolate.100% vegetarian Ritebite Max Protein Daily Choco Almond Bars is best for people who do a heavy workout or for the ones who travel a lot.

Complete nutritional pack

This bar is a dense pack of calcium, proteins and iron. A ragi bar inherently rich in calcium and protein boosted with additional 20% calcium of RDA and fused with other protein rich ingredients along with the high iron content makes a super blend of nutrition fulfilling all the nutritional needs. The fiber and antioxidants help in weight loss, heart problems and depression. EAT Anytime Mindful Ragi Millet Snack Bars Loaded with Calcium works best for kids, pregnant women and people trying to lose weight.