Top HD ready televisions to level up your viewing game.

Comes with a super sturdy LED screen

This LG TV has a WebOS, built-in WiFi, and allows you to surf the web, listen to music and watch TV simultaneously. The sturdy LED screen that offers 1366x768p resolution and 50hz refresh rate is just amazing. With a quad-core LG processor at its core, it is fast and consistent when it comes to delivering life-like colors that are especially fantastic for watching high-graphic blockbusters or playing picture rich first-person shooter games. While this smart TV is compact, its 10W Dolby Audio supported sound is powerful, clear and gives that theatre-like sound experience we all want to recreate at home. The inbuilt music player impressed us with its ability to keep the music playing even when the screen is switched off. Love it!

Get ready for extra USB ports

This 32-inch HD-ready TV from Sony allows you to play different formats of media off a USB drive and allows you to choose from a number of Indian languages for your navigation menus. There are two HDMI ports that allow us to connect DVD sets, set-top boxes, or gaming devices while still offering a USB slot for USB devices. Extra USB slots are always welcome. If you’re in an area that struggles with power spikes, this TV is a savior for you and a must buy, because the surge protection offered by Sony’s X-Protection PRO is exactly what you need. Said to protect from shorting, power surges, and even lightning. Besides, we love the inclusion of an FM radio feature that can store up to 30 FM stations making it easy for even the elderly to access without any complex navigation.

Converts into a computer with ease

Samsung’s HD ready smart TV is just the best all-rounder by far. In fact, it's so good that we wouldn’t blame you for thinking it's a computer. While bringing alive your music when you want it, it also converts into a full-fledged computer for when you need to work. With its inbuilt WiFi and cloud storage for all our data and files it's easy to see how this is all you would need to work from home or entertain a bunch of friends. The LED HDR display really impressed us with its accurate details in bright and dark scenes. Another super feature is that this TV allows you to broadcast your videos using Live Cast from anywhere.

Welcome high-quality visuals

For a wholesome entertainment experience, Micromax has put together a winner. The A+ Grade LED screen brings visuals alive and the 24W audio output with SRS surround sound had us believing that we were in a high-quality cinema hall. For you music lovers, the five-band equalizer allows you to change audio levels to your liking. The ultra-low power consumption can help you lower your electricity bills and We found the sleep timer a very useful power-saving feature. Watching vacation videos and photos is made easy through its USB support while also allowing you to copy the content to your tv for playback. Buy this one for the best bass and party-ready music!