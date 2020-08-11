Top hats that girls need when they step out

Protects against the sun

This cool hat is not only a chic accessory but also an extra barrier against those harmful sun rays. The wide brim of the hat is accentuated with a contrasting design that lends it an elegant touch. The soft material makes it for a comfortable wear. This beautifully woven straw hat is topped off with a fashionable ribbon detail. A must-have accessory, this will coordinate perfectly with your favorite dresses. If you are headed to a beach outing or a birthday party you will want to take this beauty along.

Made of soft cotton

Your little girl won't want to stay in the shade with this floppy hat which is made for showing off on sunny days. Flaunting a lovely pink trim, this hat packs in as much style as it is convenient. Made from super soft cotton, it makes for a comfortable wear, not to mention the wide brim which works as an excellent protection against the UV rays. Its beautiful design makes it a go-to item to instantly elevate your child’s style quotient.

A lacy brim

A fedora hat's timeless silhouette will never go out of style and they look good on anyone. The beautiful lacy brim attracts a lot of attention and is a nice touch. The frilly look is very feminine and adds to the wearer’s appeal. It is further adorned with a silky hatband to accentuate the style and complement its overall design. The tapered look of the crown is both neat and classy. The airy design and the light material used to make it works well. This one is an excellent choice for those who want a pocket-friendly hat.

This is a fun gift

This great bucket hat is a fun gift for any child. The hat is reversible which means you basically get two hats and not just one. It comes in a small pouch so it is perfect to be carried along. The clip on the pouch makes it perfect to attach to a bag. With a fun little elephant on the pouch and one side of the hat your child will love this beautiful thing. Water and wrinkle resistant qualities are other features that make this hat a big draw. Buy this product if you are looking for an all-rounder that will make your child shine through the day.