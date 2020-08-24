Top handheld vacuums to keep the dust away

Varied suction speeds

This vacuum cleaner comes with a microscopic dust capturing technology that sucks out of all the dust from the surface of sofas and tight corners. You can easily switch between low and high suction speeds with minimum effort with the simple flick of a button. The best part about this cleaner is that it is powered by a 2200 mAh Lithium rechargeable battery that gives it around 40 minutes of running time. The cleaner head has been designed in such a way that it can swivel around every horizontal and vertical space leaving no corner untouched.

When cleaning becomes fun

This vacuum cleaner is equipped with a turbo brush for carpet cleaning, soft extension hose to clean difficult-to-reach areas, and a transparent bowl with 0.9 litres capacity for longer use. It can easily clean any space within a short span of time in a very effective manner. There is also an integrated blower which helps remove hidden dust from difficult-to-reach corners. It is also ideal for cleaning your bed, sofa, car floor, mattress, carpets, computer keyboard, television as well as other electrical gadgets at your home and office. Want an option that is a real value for money? Go for this product.

Comes with a HEPA filter

This is a powerful and convenient vacuum cleaner that removes embedded dust to make your home spotlessly clean. It has an advanced HEPA based discharge filter. which ensures lower dust discharge and particulate matter to reduce indoor air pollution. It comes with advanced cyclonic technology that easily collects dust and dirt from the farthest of corners. The motor of the vacuum cleaner is strong at 1000W and provides efficient function. It also has an auto-retractable power cord which automatically winds up after usage. If you are looking for a premium product with top-notch facilities then this is the vacuum you should buy.

Four levels of filtration

It has a four-level filtration system with easily removable and washable dust cups. What’s more, it also has a sponge filter. The crevice brush rubs and removes dust so that the vacuum cleaner can easily get rid of the dirt. It is extremely easy to remove the trash collected in the dust cup by pressing the dust cap bottom release button. This device can be also used to clean the interiors of your car. It creates very little sound and is a silent but efficient operator. If you are looking for a multi-purpose device to solve all your cleaning needs then this device is perfect for you.