Top hand sanitisers to protect and care for yourself

Protection, the natural way

This herbal hand sanitiser is alcohol-based and can help you prevent infections and ensure total hand hygiene. You can give your hands the highest levels of protection from germs thanks to the natural antibacterial properties of extracts from herbs like neem, coriander and lime used in this product. Apart from protecting your skin from oxidative damage and preventing itching, it also removes excess heat from the skin with a cooling effect.

If you're looking for an natural sanitiser that keeps your skin healthy, then choose this one.

Multipurpose, instant disinfection

Whether you're indoors or outdoors, this hand sanitiser spray can help you instantly kill up to 99.9% of germs on your hands. You won't experience any stickiness after use as this product uses only non-irritating and skin-friendly chemicals. Drying quickly, with extracts of aloe vera it can keep your hands protected and moisturised for a long time. Since it's liquid-based, you can also effectively use this spray to clean home surfaces like tabletops and kitchen counters.

Buy this product to give your loved ones quick and long-lasting protection from germs.

Perfect for home use

This sanitiser does not contain any harmful chemicals, and it is ideal for people of all ages. The convenient pump makes using it easy, and you won't need to open the bottle's cap every time. Enriched with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Tea tree oil, this gel helps you to keep your hands soft and clean with minimum effort. With the protection of 75% alcohol, just a coin-sized amount is enough to keep your hands free from infection-causing germs.

For the best germ protection for your hands, this one is a perfect choice.

Child-friendly, outdoor protection

This product contains 60% alcohol and is the perfect companion to keep you protected from germs when you're out and about. Being gel-based, this product is excellent for times when you don't have access to water to wash your hands. The size of the bottle lets you easily carry it in any bag for quick and convenient use. You can safely use this product on kids delicate hands too, as the added glycerine helps to care for soft skin. Easy to use, all you need to do for clean hands is squeeze the bottle, rub the gel on your hands and let it dry. From a brand that produces quality hygiene products, you can't go wrong buying this product