Top hair trimmers to keep you stylish

Wireless beard trimming is in

We love the fact that this trimmer offers a choice of 17 length settings and the blades are self-sharpening. 8 hours of charging allows you to use this cordless trimmer for 30 minutes straight. Super convenient and perfect for travellers who hate carrying separate wires for everything, you can charge this device via any micro-USB cable making it one less cable to carry. You know that this device is built to last when the manufacturer provides a two-year warranty. 100% waterproof and easy to use, the Philips trimmer is washable while the rounded tip blades are gentle even on the most sensitive skin. If durability is what you are looking for, this one is a winner!

Now with super fast charging

With up to 0.5mm precision, this Mi beard trimmer offers a choice of an amazing 40 length settings. What really makes it stand out is the fast charging feature that helps you juice it up quicker. Use it with the cord or wirelessly for up to 90 minutes with just two hours of charging. The well thought of quad edge design helps to trim areas that are usually hard to reach, effortlessly even for amateur or first time users. You will definitely be more than happy with the included travel case and the travel/safety lock function that will protect it from getting damaged and will ensure its not switched on by mistake and drains the battery. If you are looking for a fast, convenient trim that doesn’t take up much time, this fast charging trimmer is made for you!

For best grooming and styling

Syska’s Ultragroom Pro styling kit is an excellent all-round 7-in-1 grooming kit. While most trimmers on the market are better suited for beards, this kit with 7 attachments allows you to hygienically trim your beard, nose, and ear hair too. Travel-friendly, this 3W trimmer can be used with voltages from 100-240V 50/60hz. We really like the convenience of the hassle-free dock that makes the device easy to use, charge and store. Its ergonomic design and the quick charge function easily gave us a 50-minute runtime for 50 minutes of charging. Besides its reliable handling, that’s one of the biggest things this trimmer has going for it right now. Its versatility is the USP and makes it a must buy!

38 types of length settings

For a cordless,120-minute runtime option, the Xmate Quik moustache and beard trimmer can’t be beaten. Offering a choice of 38 different beard trimming settings, the trimmer can be set for a trim between 1 mm and 20mm. For a 0.5mm close trim, use it without the comb attachment. It’s high-performance motor and 45 degree 30mm stainless steel blades ensure that this trimmer offers precise cuts with every use. Made from durable high-quality ABS and lightweight, this device can be carried easily wherever you travel. The hygienic option of a removable cutter head that can be removed for cleaning is something that you’re sure to like. The battery life is worth the money alone!