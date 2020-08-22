Top hair straighteners to suit your styling needs

Straight Hair that Feels like Silk

This hair straightener uses a silky shine care formula that ensures straight hair, while retaining its smoothness. The product features ceramic coated titanium plates that minimize heat damage caused to our hair. The Nova NHS- 840 comes in a combination of black and pink colour, giving it a stylish and sleek look. The handle has an anti-slip grip and a power-light indicator. It also has an auto shut off feature to ensure our safety. If you put a premium of safety, Nova NHS is the right option for you.

Prevents Damage from Heat Over-concentration

This straightener is built with a high temperature resistant coat on the plates to make it glide smoothly on your hair. It has a 360 degree swivel cord which makes it easy to move in any direction and it has a simple lock system making it travel friendly as well. Syska HS6810 Straightener doesn’t harm your hair because it uses a heat balance technology in which the plates are uniformly heated up to 230 degree Celsius within sixty seconds, giving you frizz-free, shiny and straight hair. The straightener also cools off relatively faster. It has a very stylish body with a glossy finish and is lightweight so you can carry it anywhere. Prefect for women on the move.

Frizzy to Straight Hair in few Minutes

This straightener will help you style your hair quickly and efficiently. It heats up within 30 seconds because of the ceramic plates and doesn’t require a lot of maintenance. Kemei KM Professional Hair Straightener features a four-level temperature control that will help to tame your frizz and give you smooth and straight hair. It retains the moisture of your hair and doesn’t harm it. It has a long chord to ensure ease and comfort while straightening. This product is perfect for someone who wants to tame frizzy hair and straighten it occasionally.

Straightens your hair temporarily

For someone who likes to straighten their hair only for certain events or parties, here is a temporary hair straightener that will straighten your hair for around two to three hours. It causes minimum hair damage as it uses a Silk Pro Technology for less heat exposure and has a professional 210 degree optimum styling temperature. Philips HP8302 features ceramic plates for smooth gliding and silky straight hair. It is compatible anywhere in the world and has a range of 110-240 Voltage making it travel friendly. Good for people who like to style their hair often.