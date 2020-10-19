Top hair straighteners for smooth hair

Minimum damage to hair

This black hair straightener has silk pro technology that exposes hair to less heat, minimum fiction and gives you professional styling for salon-like soft hair. This appliance comes with keratin infused ceramic plates for ultra-smooth and silky straight hair. The ionic conditioning makes hair look glossier and shiny. It comes with a swivel cord for maximum flexibility and to avoid unnecessary tangles. The straightener has a fast heat up time and is ready to use in just a minute. It comes with extra wide advanced keratin ceramic coating plates for thick or long hair. Worried about hair damage while using a styler, go for this to minimise the damage.

Root to tip service

This ceramic coated purple hair straightener has a LED indicator and heats up in less than a minute. The appliance can touch the highest temperature of 210 degree Celsius, apt for stylish hair. The straightener provides root to tip straightening as ceramic coated plates glide through your hair. Straighten your hair, add volume or get those perfectly flowing curls, this straightener works on your hair within minutes. The convenient lock system keeps the straightener safe even while travelling. It comes with instant heat technology that heats up the straightener in just 45 seconds for flawless results. Go for this, if you like to carry a hair straightener along while on the road.

A lightweight wonder

The sleek design and glossy finish adds element of style to this pink hair straightener. This appliance uses high temperature heat resistant ceramic coated plate that cools down faster. It is a completely travel friendly appliance that locks with a simple lock function and a 360 degree swivel cord for hassle free and detangled usage. Its ceramic coating plates glides through the hair smoothly. It comes with heat balance technology to distribute heat evenly on the plates for great styling. Looking for a light-weight budget buy? Then go for this.

Goodbye frizzy hair

This tourmaline ceramic plate straightener is gentle on hair and emits far-infrared heat to eliminate frizzy looking hair. The appliance comes with LED display and adjustable temperature range from 150 to 230 degree Celsius. Professional PTC and dual ceramic heaters have rapid heat recovery and it has one-hour auto shut off function. The sleek curved design is easier to control and makes styling faster and easier. Its nano-titanium technology makes for a smoother finish to hair. The black styler also comes with auto adjustable floating plates for that easy glide. If you are looking for a faster and easier styling, then your search ends here.