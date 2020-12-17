Top hair repair products for dry damaged hair

For those who love to style

Have you always dreamt of shiny silky hair? This hair oil helps you get shiny-healthy hair you've always wanted. Use this as a conditioning, styling and finishing tool for hair styling. Made with the infusion of antioxidant-rich argan oil and shine-boosting vitamins, this oil is saving grace to detangles hair knots, speed up drying time and boost hair strength and shine. Before styling - apply the oil to damp hair from mid-length to ends to prepare the hair for blow-drying.. In case your hair is already dry apply from mid-length to ends, to help smooth and eliminate frizz. A perfect choice for an oily hair type that provides long-lasting shine while taming flyaways.

For strength and shiny hair

Formulated with a nourishing blend of frizz-fighters, silk proteins, and seaweed extract, this serum prevents damage from heat styling, repels humidity, smooths strands, hydrates parched hair, and tames flyaways. The serum helps you transform unruly hair bringing them a smooth shine. For best results apply on wet hair, in case your hair has dried out then applying it on just the ends should bring you the hydration you need. This serum is perfect for coarse, thick, wiry hair, or for those who want to smoothen frizz and flyaways.

Say yes to colour

Colouring your hair looks cool in the moment, but it can damage your healthy hair. One easy way to protect it is to use the right hair care product. This oil made with the goodness of acai provides long-lasting colour protection. Rich in antioxidants, it restores and renews even the most porous of hairs. A great treatment to repair and nourish your split ends, this one also helps you eliminate frizz. Interestingly, this one works for damaged hair of all types.

For hair spa at home

When applied on shampooed hair, towel-dried hair, this nourishing oil deeply treats your locks to retain its nutrients and moisture. For best results on dry hair, massage the oil in your hair and scalp and keep it for 20 minutes before rinsing. This unisex hydrating concentrate will help you achieve healthy, soft and shiny hair. The package comes with six 8ml bottles to provide hair spa in the comfort of your home. A great buy for anyone with dry hair and sensitive scalp.