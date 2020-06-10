Top Hair Oils That Will Help You Relax

Suits all hair types nicely!

This oil is great for all hair types and is sure to give you a great relaxing time after you apply it. Rey’s Castor Oil is rich in vitamins, fatty acids and the best part of it all, castor oil. It does a great job of promoting hair growth. Also, did we mention that this oil is totally chemical free? It’s quick to absorb as well. We’d suggest heating up the oil a bit, applying it with relaxed fingers and leaving it on overnight for best results. If you are in a hurry, give it at least 30 minutes to set in, and then you can rinse it off. Trust us, this will become your favourite oil!

Nihar Naturals Shanti Badam Amla has been one of the best hair styling and nourishing tools in the arsenal of progressive women everywhere. One of the highest selling hair oils in the country, it has the goodness of Amla and Badam and is enriched with 500 percent vitamin E, to keep hair youthful for longer. Enjoy smooth hair that's three times stronger. Application is easy as you put on and massage the oil into the scalp leave on for about 45 minutes and cleanse thoroughly afterwards. Repeating this hair oil massage regularly will give your hair roots all the nourishment needed to grow stronger and thicker.

Indulekha Bringha Oil is much more than just hair oil. It’s an Ayurvedic proprietary medicine. Recommended for the regulation of hair and scalp conditions it is made by bringing together Swethakutaja leaves dipped in pure coconut milk oil prepared by cold process technology. This prolonged blending process helps to extract the entire medicinal quality of the leaves and thus makes it an effective ingredient of Indulekha Bringha Oil. SvethakutajaIt is antimicrobial and has anti-inflammatory and anti-dandruff properties. Aloe Vera repairs dead skin cells, prevents itching, reduces dandruff and conditions your hair. Neem provides anti-protozoal, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Finally, Bringharaj helps to improve hair growth and colour. Its extracts rejuvenate hair keeping the hair lustrous, dark and healthy.

Get strong and lustrous hair with WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Oil Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Oil. This fantastic hair kit may help tackle hair loss, scalp build-ups and dull, weak hair. Formulated with natural ingredients, it helps strengthen hair follicles and clarify blocked roots. Infused with red onion extract it has strong antioxidant properties while black seed oil rich in fatty acids nourishes scalp and roots. Sweet almond oil keeps the scalp and hair conditioned and makes this suitable for all hair types. It can be used to hydrate the roots and scalp and help make hair look healthy and lustrous. Try this Ultimate Onion Oil Hair Kir to improve your locks and strengthen the hair.