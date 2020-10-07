Top hair oils for dandruff control

Make time for head massages

When your scalp is flaky, troublesome and in desperate need of some care, this oil is what you need. Loaded with natural antibacterial, antiseptic and antifungal properties, it nourishes the scalp and restores your hair's shine. Made with the wisdom of Ayurveda and backed by science, rosemary strengthens and soothes while tea tree oil keeps your skin free of fungal infections. Regular massages using your fingertips to spread the oil and increase blood circulation effectively treat dandruff and keep your hair healthy for long. Competitively priced, this could be just the thing you need to save your mane.

Make time for head massages

Unlike many of the other oils on the market, this one has been clinically proven to clear your scalp of dandruff and promote new hair growth in just four months. We now understand why experts and friends all recommend this ayurvedic medicine which is free from harmful parabens, sulphates, synthetic dyes and artificial perfume. Men and women, and those with a sensitive scalp will love the comb applicator that deposits the oil nearest to the roots, where it is most effective.

The natural route to be dandruff-free

There's a reason tea tree oil is one of the most commonly recommended essential oils for relief from dandruff. This oil comes packed with the goodness of this powerful antibacterial and antifungal ingredients. Harnessing nature's power to rid your scalp of flakes once and for all is possible from the comfort of your home. High-quality ingredients sourced from sustainable local resources make this transparent, non-greasy oil with a gentle herbal aroma the perfect choice to care for your scalp.

Nourish your scalp

Known for its calming and rejuvenating effects, Bhringraj is the crucial ingredient in this therapeutic oil. Along with amla and Centella blended with coconut oil, applying this oil generously during the week is calming and refreshing for the scalp. It stimulates hair growth, strengthens hair, induces sound sleep even helps reduce stress. We loved the soothing aroma and the fact that it works on all kinds of hair. If you're concerned about greying, hair loss or skin irritations like dandruff and itchy scalp, stock up on this one now.