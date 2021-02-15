Top hair oils for babies

100% natural oil for your baby

There are a number of benefits to giving your baby’s scalp a stimulating massage. This wonderful oil has a mix of coconut, almond, avocado oil and is dermatologically tested to make sure your baby gets the best care. Providing everything from moisturising and nutrition to stimulating blood flow and staying free of harmful chemicals, mineral oil, parabens, silicons and artificial fragrances, this is specially formulated for baby’s hair. If you want to give your baby the best, this is the oil for you.

USDA-Certified Organic baby hair oil

Made with a unique blend of 10 powerful and natural oils, this product is great for nurturing baby’s soft, delicate hair. With a mix of nature’s best oils like argan, Bhringraj and Marula Oils you can now help nourish, strengthen and protect baby's hair in an easy way. Lightweight and easily absorbed, this hair oil is loved by moms and experts alike and is great for a massage or to condition the hair. If you’re looking for an oil that’s rich in nutrients and expert-approved, this is the best one for you.

Hair oil specially for babies and toddlers

When it comes to young infants, their delicate skin and scalp can be prone to frequent irritations. That’s why we always try to make sure they get the best products that are proven to be mild and gentle. Enriched with avocado and pro-vitamin B5 this hair oil is dermatologist and allergy tested to keep your baby’s hair and scalp safe and healthy. A regular head massage with this oil ensures that the scalp is better stimulated. If you want your child to have improved circulation and grow hair faster, this mildly fragranced oil is a great option.

Moisturise and protect your child’s scalp

Some babies are born with a full head of hair while others might have downy soft locks or strong curly tendrils. But the one thing they all have in common is the fact that they need regular and through maintenance. Gentle and efficient this product is a blend of cold-pressed oils that keeps your little one's hair hydrated and conditioned all year through. Safe for infants, newborns, and toddlers, it has no nasty chemicals like SLS, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, or artificial fragrances. A little goes a long way making it perfect to style and keep your baby’s hair in place.