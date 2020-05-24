Top hair dryers to give you salon-perfect hair every time.

Great hair with great ease

Get gentle, yet efficient drying with the 1800W motor that’s also designed to be 20% quieter. If that isn’t impressive enough, this compact dryer also gives you 3 flexible speed settings and ThermoProtect technology. At this price point, it was a delightful surprise to get ionic conditioning to eliminate static and smoothen hair cuticles and a burst of cold air to set and finish your style. As a result we were thrilled to get shiner and glossy hair that looked professionally styled everywhere from our hotel room, home, office or even in between flights at the airport.The foldable handle made this dryer far more packable and easy to store than many of the others in the same category.

Get nice and dry hair on the go

Need to dry and style long hair when on holiday? We have you covered. Lightweight and convenient to use, this powerful 1800 watt dryer gives you fast and effortless results without too much effort. We were impressed with two temperature/speed settings and the even heat distribution of this compact dryer. The slim nozzle was especially useful in directing the air flow into different sections of the hair to complete more complex hairstyles even while travelling. Use the handy cold shot to fix the style in place and give your hair that glorious, polished look anytime.

Great handling and quick drying with this one

Bring salon-perfect hair to the comfort of your home with two heat and speed settings and a powerful 1800-2000W. Now you can quickly dry your hair and set it with a shot of cool air. Large and medium nozzles made it easy for us to direct the air-flow exactly where we wanted it while the ergonomic handle made it easy to manage even while we executed a few complex hairstyles. Practise your styling skills worry-free knowing that the safety automatic overheat cut out will protect it from overheating accidents. Curly, straight, fine or super thick, you can finally say goodbye to heat damage and frizz and say hello to beautifully styled hair.

It’s super light to carry and is easy to hold

Equipped with uniform blow technology and turbo dry features, this compact little hairdryer is best for quick drying and easy styling on the go. The 1.8m cord was perfect for hotel stay especially when the power points were not conveniently located. The 2-speed selection made getting complex styles done in minutes easier and hassle-free. Besides unlike some of the bigger unyielding dryers, this ergonomically shaped and lightweight device keeps your hands from aching even when using it over a long time. Small and convenient to pack into a bag, it also has a hanging loop to make it easy to hang from a command hook or a handle.