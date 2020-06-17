Top hair colours to give you an all-new look

Makes your hair look fabulous the healthy way

The hair colour kit has been made from natural extracts of olive, almond and avocado. It comes with no ammonia formula so your hair stays gorgeous and healthy. Applying it is super easy and you can colour your own hair. Just divide the hair into parts and apply! The high-quality hair colour will add a glaze to your hair and nourish it for up to 8 weeks. You will also get three oil conditioners free with this colour pack for taking better care of your coloured hair.

If post colouring hair strength is worrying you down, then go with this product.

Add a spark to your boring hair

Get shinier and voluminous hair with this hair colour. The radiant colour lasts long (up to 28 shampoos) and gives your hair a much-needed glow. The hair colour has adequate amounts of moisturizer in it to make your locks feel soft and healthy. The royal jelly formula gives you exceptional shine.

This is undoubtedly one of the topmost hair colour products from a big brand. The quality is guaranteed with this one.

With the goodness of aloe and milk protein

A company with a great brand legacy brings you this crème hair colour pack. A multi-application pack, the box has 1 pack of colour and 2 packs of conditioners. This means you get colour along with the goodness of moisturizer. The crème colour is made from aloe vera and milk protein extracts to keep your hair incredibly soft and shiny. It is safe to use as it has no ammonia. Just open the pack, mix the crème colour and apply. Choose this product for ease of application.

Say goodbye to frizzy hair

Blended with 9 natural herbs, this Organic hair colour pack gives you glowing and smooth hair. Say goodbye to frizzy hair and hair fall with the rich natural hair colour pack. The colour comes in gel form to better condition your hair. Even if you had suffered from split ends and dandruff problems, this hair colour will put a stop to it. The gel colour formula adds more bounce to your tresses and encourages hair build-up.

Experience the benefits of an organic treatment by choosing the gel hair colour pack.