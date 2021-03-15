Top green teas to feel refreshed and energized

Rejuvenating green tea to boost immunity

There are several varieties of green tea leaves, but all of them offer terrific health benefits. This one provides a delicious flavor profile of ginger, mint, and lemon along with the immunity-boosting Vitamin C. Every cup gives you about 10% of your daily Vitamin C quota. With many of us searching for ways to make our diet healthier, this seems like a great way to improve fat metabolism, detox, and feel light and active again. Besides, the 100% plastic-free and staple-free tea bags help you be more eco-friendly too.

Stress relief with every sip

There are many benefits of drinking green tea, including improving liver enzyme levels, boosting immunity naturally and doing good things for your skin. This organic tulsi-infused green tea has a deliciously fresh, leafy taste and also has anti-aging properties. A few cups a day help you relieve stress and boosts energy. Nutrient-rich and packed with antioxidants and caffeine, a cup after meals also helps with digestion. The airtight jar also enables you to store this in your home or office without worrying about losing flavor. If you're looking for 100% organic green tea, try this one today.

Green tea with a desi twist

With ingredients like green tea, black pepper, ginger, tulsi, asafoetida, clove, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, and rock salt, this tea offers you green tea as you've never sipped before. Perfect for those who struggle with digestion and during flu season, this pack has 36 individually foil-wrapped tea bags. This makes it easy to store as well as travel with and bonus points for being 0 calories! Anyone looking for a healing, spiced tea mix that is not sweet, add this to your cart today.

Help relieve your sore throat

There are many green teas out there, but this one from the house of Himalaya earned our vote thanks to its delicate fresh taste, its powerful combination of Green Tea sourced from the pristine Nilgiris (Blue Hills), and healing Tulasi. This unique blend supports immunity, promotes good health, and helps maintain a healthy metabolism. A total of 60 tea bags are packed into this super saver pack. This makes it an incredible value-for-money proposition and handy to have around if you have a cold or cough.