Top green teas for great health

Best way to healthcare

This spiced tea is a good mix for speedy metabolism, detoxification and rejuvenation. It contains organic green tea, ginger bits, black pepper, rock salt, ashwagandha, cardamom, spice mix granules, asafoetida. Ashwagandha is known to rejuvenate, take care of the low blood sugar levels, relieves stress and reduce inflammation. The cardamom and asafoetida speed up metabolism and keeps gastric issues at bay. Ginger and black pepper take care of the lungs and throat making this spiced green tea a wholesome beverage for the body after a long day at work. If you want a green tea to speed up your metabolic process, opt for this one.

The perfect drink

Feeling bloated, not a good start to the day? This green tea may be it to turn things around. Next best to water, this product has virtually zero calories if had without sugar or milk. With the goodness of honey and lemon, the aroma itself relaxes the body. While honey adds sweetness; lemon oozes the bloating and fills your body with energy. A cup of this tea is a step towards a healthy heart and a clearer skin without adding any calorie to your diet. For those watch their calorie intake, this is a must buy.

Keeps you hydrated

This brand of green tea contains ginger, mint and lemon. It is a complete package. All three prime ingredients added to goodness of green tea are benefactors of health and keeps you going. Where lemon provides hydration and keeps the Vitamin C levels in check, ginger boosts immunity, kills bacteria, and treats muscle pain and cramps. The essence of mint in tea improves concentration level and reduces inflammation. This is one of the most respected tea brands and the green tea is a clear winner.

Green tea with tulsi

The goodness of organic green tea leaves and three different kinds of tulsi leaves makes this green tea unique. Good for your hair and weight management, the tulsi leaves also take care of stress levels and keeps respiratory illnesses at bay. Infuse for three-to –five minutes, the green tea is rich in antioxidants and other nutrients. Tasty and soothing, a sip of this tea provides calmness and enhances stamina for both mind and body.