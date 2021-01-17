Top gifting ideas for coffee lovers

Moderate intensity with aromatic taste.

Even the pickiest coffee drinkers love this 100% Arabica bean coffee. It works perfectly in a stove-top Italian espresso maker. This medium-roasted coffee's flavour profile is full-bodied without being overly bitter and perfect for waking you up in the mornings. Bold, yet smooth, it's ideal for brewing up espressos and lattes. All you have to do is decant the powder into an airtight container, and you can have an excellent cup of coffee whenever the mood strikes.

Give coffee in a cup an upgrade.

Double-walled and vacuum insulated this stylish cup is fantastic for brewing the perfect cup of French press coffee from anywhere. The lid's top offers an easy-to-pump single-arm press that makes three full cups of coffee or tea with minimal effort. Designed for long temperature retention, it keeps your drinks hot for close to 6 hours and cold for 12 hours. Thanks to its sweat-free exterior, spill-proof drink spout, and non-slip, textured cup sleeve grip, this is the perfect cup to take to the gym, on a hike or your daily commute to work.

The ultimate 3-in-1 coffee maker.

Drinking coffee is a pleasure when you have a machine that prepares the perfect cup at the press of a button. Make multiple cups of the best espressos and choose between big and small cup sizes for your lattes and cappuccinos. Use the fantastic milk frother to complete your cappuccino with the lightest milk foam. With dishwasher-safe milk and water tanks, it's super easy to maintain while the 15 bar intense pressure brings out the rich taste of the coffee. With a flowmeter, temperature control and plenty of accessories, this is a superb buy if you love freshly brewed coffee.

Freshly Roasted Coffee.

This Vienna roast from Chikmagalur has a full-bodied flavour with very low acidity and cocoa overtones. Made of 100% Arabica Coffee Beans these beans are roasted to order and best-drunk black with no milk or sugar. Get a consistently premium tasting cup of coffee that's smooth and rich enough to impress the most discernible coffee lover with ease. Oaky and slightly bitter, this option is definitely for you if you like dark roasts. Besides, we love the personalized label that makes it stand out.