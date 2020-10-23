Top gift sets of baby products

A perfect combination

This baby gift pack contains baby massage oil (100 ml), baby Wash (200 ml), baby powder (200 g), gentle baby shampoo (100 ml), baby lotion (100 ml), baby cream (100 ml), gentle baby soap (125 g), 2 units gentle baby wipes (72s) and diaper rash cream (20 g). The gift basket is a perfect present for baby showers or naming ceremonies. It is made of natural products like country mallow, licorice, olive oil, winter cherry, almond oil, vetiver, yashada bhasma, aloe vera, five-leaved chaste tree, Indian lotus, chickpea, hibiscus, fenugreek and green gram. All these natural products are great for the baby’s skin being gentle and fragrant. For those who want a natural product this is the one.

Keep the baby happy

This is an exclusive gifting collection carefully selected to help a new mother celebrate her journey of nurturing a happy and healthy baby. It is a thoughtful assortment comprises best for baby products like baby TTT bath 200ml, baby powder 100g, baby oil 100ml, baby hair oil 60ml, baby lotion 100ml, baby cream 50g, baby wipes 20 numbers, a specially designed comb for babies and a special cotton romper made of 100 percent organic fibre for your little one’s comfort. It has an exclusive baby care knowledge booklet for empowering you in your motherhood journey. To help you eternalize every moment with your baby, it entails an our precious little moments baby milestones book as well. This is an ideal baby set if you are looking for a gifting purpose.

With a waterproof bag

It is a complete solution to taking care of your baby from top to toe. Buy it for your baby or gift this amazing combo to a friend. The kit comes packed in an amazing waterproof bag with lots of space to carry your baby stuff around. It includes baby gentle cleansing shampoo 200ml, body wash 200ml, daily lotion 200ml, baby sunscreen 100ml, soothing massage oil 100ml and a natural mosquito repellent 100ml. The products are 100 per cent natural, based on a proprietary blend of essential and carrier oils. The product is dermatologically and clinically tested in Europe, hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. In case you are looking for a value for money gift set, this is the one.

Complete package

It is a complete caring baby moments gift pack with essential range for gifting and celebrating those precious moments everyday. The gift set contains a body wash and shampoo 200ml, wipes 20 pc pack, no tears shampoo 100ml, massage oil 100ml, body lotion 200ml, soap 125g and talcum powder 75g. All the products are made to celebrate those unforgettable precious moments. It is a complete skin care range to cleanse, moisturise and protect your baby's delicate and tender skin from day one.