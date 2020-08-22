Top gentle body washes for your precious baby

Safe for sensitive skin

Mama Earth Deeply Nourishing Wash for Babies is a nourishing wash for your tiny tot’s bath time. The wash is clinically tested, is tear free, gentle but efficacious and has a 5.6 ph level that is best suited for baby skin. It is enriched with the goodness of coconut, orange essential oil, jojoba oil, aloevera and vitamin E to clean and nourish your baby’s skin. The product is one hundred percent toxin free and has been dermatologically tested. It is absolutely safe to use even if your little one has sensitive skin.

Safe for the scalp

Himalaya Gentle Baby Wash is a complete head-to-toe body wash enriched with natural ingredients that your baby will enjoy using in his bath time. It contains chickpea that cleanses and soothes the skin, fenugreek and gram moisturizes the skin and is free from paraben, SLS and synthetic colours. It is safe on the scalp, and has a no tear formula which means it will not cause irritation in your baby’s eyes. It also uses a soap-free formula so it lathers up slowly and you can wash it off gently, leaving a mild fragrance. Good buy for the baby with allergies.

Soothing for the baby

Sometimes baby skin is very prone to allergies or rashes. Parents often go into a tizzy when they see their baby’s skin change colour or get bruised. Baby Dove Rich Moisture Hair to Toe Baby Wash is the right choice for you if your child has dry, sensitive skin. It is safe on your baby’s skin from day one and is also suitable for eczema prone skin. It uses a tear free formula to avoid irritation, in case it enters your baby’s eyes. The fragrance is very mild and soothing for the baby. It uses hundred percent natural ingredients. Baby Dove is every mother’s favourite product.

Can be used for newborns

Chicco Baby Moments, Gentle Baby Wash and Shampoo for Soft Skin is the right choice for you if you are looking for an absolutely simple product for your baby. It is specially formulated with oat which softens and smoothes your baby’s hair and glycerin which keep the baby’s skin hydrated and moisturized. It is dermatologically tested, safe to use, free of chemicals and can be used for newborns also. Chicco only uses vegetarian ingredients in its products, making it the ideal choice for eco-conscious parents.