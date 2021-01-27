Top gel moisturiser for oily skin

Relieve irritation and stay oil-free

This water-based solution helps heal acne without damaging or drying out the skin. Specially formulated restore your skins natural glow, we found that it effectively hydrates and moisturises delicate skin while protecting it against bacteria. With key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, natural aloe and others, skin feels calm and cared for in no time at all. With anti-bacterial aloe vera, you can get all the benefits of great hydration without the pore-clogging cream base. If you're looking for an expert formula, this is it.

Hydrate and plump dry skin

Say goodbye to greasy moisturisers that leave an oily residue on the surface of the skin. Those form greasy outer layer most often attract dust and pollution, which leads to breakouts. But this lightweight water gel is advanced and packed with hyaluronic acid to give intense hydration from the inside out. If spending all day under the harsh central air-conditioning is sapping your skin of moisture, this one cool formula promises 72 hours of hydration and delivers.

Easy all-year moisturiser

If you have oily, combination, or acne-prone skin, its time you replaced your heavy, old face cream with a lightweight gel moisturiser. Contain no oil at all, this advanced formula won't clog your pores and is excellent for use all year round. It leaves skin with a fresh, soft glow and locks in moisture for up to 24 hours. Powered with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, this nourishing gel is an excellent option for anyone looking for something they can use daily.

Combat dryness and improve the skin's appearance

Sensitive skin needs hydration and moisture as much as any other skin type. But finding one that can help soothe the irritation without causing flare-ups can be difficult. This gel moisturiser is formulated with Caleto aloe vera makes it perfect for several uses like moisturisation, sunburns, acne, as an aftershave and even to heal wounds. All you need is to massage a coin size amount massaged into the skin in small circular motions. If you're looking for a great gel that versatile and affordable, this is the one for you.