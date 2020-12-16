Top gel food colours for your kitchen.

For beautifully hued icing.

When it comes to these six intensely pigmented colours, a little goes a long way. So when you need some vibrant colouring for your fondant/ gum paste, whip cream/ royal icing, confectioneries, cakes and cookies, this Set is all you need. WE've even had great success using it with homemade ice creams and sherbets that can impress friends and family. With a shelf life of 730 days, all you need to pull off some fantastic designs is this kit and your imagination.

High-quality colouring.

Professionals and home bakers alike love these colours. They are high quality and have a long shelf life of three years. Made with 100% safe and non-toxic ingredients this pack has two 20ml bottles for every colour, is low fat, mixes easily with water and is ideal for all kinds of sweets, biryanis, jams, pickles and other home recipes. Each bottle is easy to use and offers exceptional control to help minimize overuse. Get this if you are a beginner and need a hassle-free decoration experience.

Versatile and easy to use colours.

This gel colour set has nine beautiful shades to choose from for all your baking needs. We found that these pigments go along well with many kinds of food elements, and always comes out satisfactorily. Whether you use it for your deep dye needs like frostings and bakery or more intricate whipped toppings, you'll always find it mixes easily and needs very little to get the job done. But this one for elaborate decoration needs.

Top rated colouring.

Foodfrillz is a trusted brand by professionals and amateurs alike. These high-quality colouring agents can be easily used in fondant and other cakes and confectionaries. As these are gel food colourings, using a little bit of it can go a long way to giving you the exact shade you want. We loved that this helped us to create elaborate designs while preserving the taste of the coloured food. If you're looking for a great way to decorate all your festive treats, this Set lets your imagination soar.