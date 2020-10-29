Top gas stoves for easy cooking

Premium design

This gas stove has an elegant mild steel frame body with a thick toughened glass on top and three highly efficient brass burners. The shatterproof and temperature resistant glass top comes in a black and blue design to give a beautiful look to your kitchen. The steel body ensures longevity and is easy to maintain and clean. The brass burners are highly efficient, long lasting and distribute flame evenly. The knobs are ergonomically designed for a smoother experience. Pan supports give stability to utensils. If you are looking for a gas stove in a strong steel frame, then go for this.

Smart lock pan support

This gas stove is sure to save your energy and the time you spend in the kitchen. The smart black glass top stove has two quality burners in different sizes. The highly efficient brass burners aid in faster cooking. The support legs offer stability and are heat resistant. The stove has an easy to use smart lock pan support and spill tray for your convenience as it reduces chances of rusting. It comes with a 360 degree revolving nozzle. Need a durable gas stove? Go for this product.

Spill-proof pan support

The three-burner gas stove is of utmost superior quality and comes with a host of user safety measures. It is sure to give a long-lasting performance and flaunts a sleek and contemporary design with its stainless steel body. The black finish of tamperproof glass top makes for a premium cooking experience. It is easy to maintain and keeps the food from spilling even on high flame. Its 360-degree nozzle is designed to a complete manual operation. The heat-resistant top allows you to keep hot items without the fear of damaging it. Go for this if you want a faster and a spill-proof cooking.

Sleek and compact design

The four-burner gas stove comes with an improved 100 percent brass burners to enhance the quality and are suitable for long hours of Indian cooking. The beautiful black toughened gas top is shatter proof. Its sleek and compact design saves a lot of counter space. Its ergonomically designed knobs are heat resistant and have nylon covers for extra protection and safety. The stove has anti-skid feet to ensure it remains stable irrespective of the pressure. The 360-degree swivel gas inlet pipe at the back is installed for convenience.This an ideal pick for those who are looking for a feature-packed stove.