Top garment steamers to make your life easy

The all-rounder you need

It is a standing garment steamer to provide for easy crease removal for your clothes. It also provides various other steaming solutions – de-wrinkling of delicate clothes, ironing designer or special occasion-wear clothing. Apart from providing that perfect look, the steamer can also remove bacteria and odour from your clothes. It can be used on a wide variety of fabrics and outfits – whether it’s lehengas, kurtas, evening gowns or men’s suits. It has a large steam water tank and the steamer is ready to work in less than a minute. The tank can hold up to 1.6 litres of water. It is ideal for taking care of your special clothes, which you don’t want to risk on the ironing table.

Detachable fabric brush

This is one of the safest ways to steam special clothes. It has a strong grip coupled with vertical steam which provides variable steam output according to the needs of the garment. It comes with a 1600watt garment steamer. It takes about 45 seconds to get heated and the rapid even heat technology gives better performance and perfect results every time.

The detachable fabric brush and nozzle delivers better steam penetration for smooth finish even for thick clothes. This one is meant for those who want an affordable steamer with all the essential features.

Has a lint remover

This garment steamer produces a steam burst of up to 1000 watts to aid in deodorization of clothes. It can also be used for soft toys, curtains, bed-sheets, etc without much hassle. The steam head is made of steel and makes it more capable of handling daily wear and tear. With a single water refill, you can iron 5 to 7 clothes at a time. It provides a powerful steam output and is also compatible with the vertical steam function to remove tough creases.

An additional brush is provided to remove hair and lint from the fabric. It is definitely a multi-purpose garment steamer to fulfil most of your household needs.

Removes germs from clothes

This 1000 watt garment steamer has an overheat shut-off thermostat to prevent damage to clothes. The 360-degree swivel cord provides easy manoeuvrability. It has a fabric care feature that helps to remove germs from your clothes. The powerful steam output moistens the strands of fabric and helps in easier removal of wrinkles by. It has an indicator lamp to point out if it is on or off. The steamer is available in a beautiful purple and white colour. This product is lightweight and portable making it ideal to be carried along during your travels.