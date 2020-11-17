Top Frost-free refrigerators over 450L

Ideal for homes with interrupted power supply

This high-capacity fridge is packed with smart technology to help keep your food cool and safe. Through constant monitoring, this device automatically adjusts the temperature and humidity levels inside to give you long-lasting freshness. Saving you from the stress of a power cut, it then automatically connects to the home inverter, in the event of a power outage. This fridge’s low power consumption helps you save electricity every day and the impressive ‘Intellisense Inverter’ technology used in this fridge promises not to let you down when you need it most.

If you’re looking for a fridge that offers loads of space and that performs well even if the electricity cuts out, you should buy this one.

Best fridge for a mid-sized family

With multiple cooling air vents throughout the fridge, you won’t have to worry about uneven cooling in different areas of the fridge. Ideal for parties and times when you need more cooling space, this fridge allows you to convert the freezer compartment into another fridge at the press of a button. While providing cool airflow to the inside door area, the door cooling feature allows you to keep products in the door fresh for longer and allows for optimum air circulation. This future-ready product allows you to easily set the refrigerator’s temperature and control the freezer functions, even when you're not at home through a dedicated app.

For a smart fridge that offers ample cooling options, you can't go wrong buying this.

Perfect for large families

This refrigerator uses an independent cooling system with separate airflows in the fridge and freezer that helps you get quick and efficient cooling. The impressive safety features of this product includes toughened glass shelves with a load capacity of 175kg and inbuilt voltage protection to prevent damage from electricity fluctuations. Depending on your family’s requirements, this stand-alone fridge allows you to choose from five available cooling modes for all your refrigeration needs. The sleek looks also incorporate a well designed external touch panel that lets you set the temperature of both compartments without having to open the door.

This is a great bet for anyone who needs massive cooling space as well as an economic electricity bill.

For Performance and Dependability

Brought to you by a brand that pioneered in refrigeration technology in the country, you can be assured that this product is extremely durable and guarantees great performance.

The premium looking platinum steel finish helps you add a touch of class to your kitchen, while the spacious interiors of this 580 L unit makes sure that you never run out of storage. Apart from the 360-degree cooling, keeping your food fresh around the clock is easy with a little help from the ‘Aroma Lock’ feature that holds a palladium carbon deodorizer which helps in slowing down decay and prevents odors.

Invest in this fridge for reliable service that will last you a lifetime.