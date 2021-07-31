Supersoft ultra foam toothbrush

When you have sensitive teeth and gums, brushing with a normal toothbrush can be a painful task. Due to its super soft bristles and high foaming quality, this ultra soft toothbrush is the perfect choice to take gentle care of your sensitive gums. As a result, this toothbrush lets you brush close to the gums for effective cleaning without it being irritating. Because of its gentle features, this toothbrush is also safe for children’s use. If you are looking for a soft bristle toothbrush with effective cleaning, this is the product to go for.

Total oral care for a fresh start

Bamboo has natural antimicrobial properties and it helps fight against harmful bacteria. This bamboo toothbrush is completely biodegradable and is designed in a way that it can remove hard-to-reach plaque and stains on teeth. It has soft bristles which are gentle on the enamel and gums. The toothbrush comes in a combo pack that includes an active charcoal toothpaste which helps to whiten of teeth and bamboo tongue cleaner to overcome foul odour of the mouth. If you wish to maintain complete oral care, with sustainable products, buy this product.

Antibacterial bamboo toothbrush

The toothbrush has a sleek handle made from compostable bamboo and has bristles that are designed to be antibacterial. It comes packaged in a cool bamboo cylindrical cover and contains two toothbrushes - medium bristles for adults and soft charcoal bristles for kids. Charcoal is porous and helps remove bad odours and bacteria while also whitening your teeth naturally. Not to mention, this combo also removes bad oral odour. This toothbrush is totally environment friendly and the best choice for people who’re in search of biodegradable products.

Ideal for braces

If you wear braces, suffer from sensitive teeth with bleeding gums, this toothbrush is just perfect for you. It is crafted with the help of ultra-fine bristles that are as soft as a feather. Its creative zigzag design allows the toothbrush to penetrate the areas between teeth and remove leftover food particles. Also, the backside of its head works well as a tongue cleaner. All the product material is non-toxic and won’t damage teeth or gums. It is available as a pack of two with one being black and another white. It is a must-have toothbrush for people wearing braces or suffering from mouth ulcers.