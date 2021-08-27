Gold plated pearl earrings

This earrings pack is a set of 6 different earrings - 3 studs and three other large hoops. The design is classic and feminine, making for a great daily wear option. Pair it with casual outfits, like tees and jeans, to elevate the look instantly. But the earrings even look stunning with Indian ethnic companies. Made with environmental brass alloy and quality pearls, they are skin-friendly. The earrings are packed in an elegant box too, so if you’re looking for a gift option, this is what you should buy.

Earrings for casual occasions

Innovative and stylish, these nine bohemian earrings are perfect for all of your casual outings. Whether you’re stepping out for a quick coffee or a stroll with your friends, wearing these earrings will change your look and mood as well. While most of the earrings are studs, three are hoops and danglers. The metal earrings are made of high-quality metal alloy, while a few others are made from resin material. They are all durable, and you won’t have to take much care of them. Buy these earrings if you’re searching for something with a bohemian style.

Gold and silver-plated combo set

This combo set contains 24 pairs of stylish earrings out of 12 couples that are golden while the other 12 are silver. The earrings are tiny studs in different shapes like hearts, stars; some studded with artificial diamonds and much more. So whether you are dressed in ethnic or western wear, you can match these pairs with either style making this a versatile collection to have in your jewellery box. So buy these earrings if you have multiple piercings want to add several high-quality studs to your collection.

Sparkling designer earrings for occasions

These earrings have exclusive designs which have been crafted keeping in mind special occasion wear. The earrings are gold-plated and are studded with American diamonds. The material is from hazardous materials and hence, are safe to use without causing yourself a worry. The pack contains different styles like studs, hoops, drop-style etc., and they will surely make heads turn. Not only are these earrings trendy, but they are also long-lasting - all you need to do is store them well and keep them away from chemicals. Buy these earrings if you love to add a little sparkle to your style.