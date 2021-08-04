For a stylish and cool look

These contact lenses are made with HEMA material, which is a chemical compound that ensures the lenses stay soft and agile. They are turquoise blue in colour and look truly sophisticated when you wear them. They make your eyes stand out and you will only receive many compliments from everyone around. Because it helps you effortlessly create such an attractive look, you don’t even have to bother with other eye makeup if you’re not in the mood for it. This is the best pair of contact lenses for someone who’s looking for easy to use accessories.

For a subtle change

A combo pack, these contact lenses come in two different shades - pure hazel and light grey. Both of these are monthly contact lenses, which means that they need to be disposed of after 30 days of use. They come packed in sealed pouches that are filled with a sterile buffered saline solution that keeps them clean and hygienic. The shades are not only pretty and subtle looking but hazel and light grey also give an aura of being mysterious and wise respectively. Go for this product if you are interested in a variety pack of contact lenses.

For dreamy dark blue eyes

If dark blue is the colour you’re looking for, this shade is a perfect choice. Even if your eyes are dark, these contact lenses will retain their original colour and make your eyes stand out. They are curved to suit your cornea shape and are suitable for both men and women. For the sake of eye safety, you need to ensure that your hands are clean before wearing the lenses and that you soak them in fresh lens solution after every use. Buy this pair of lenses if you’re in search of lenses with zero power.

A choice to suit your mood

Monthly eye contact lenses are easy to use and manage because you don’t need to take extreme care of them, unlike ones that are permanent. This combo pack comes with four pairs of lenses, each with a different tint - subtle green, light grey, hazel, and blue. With this, you’re able to keep switching between different eye colour shades according to your mood. This product is for you as it comes along with a carrying case as well as one bottle of lens cleaning solution.