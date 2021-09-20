Green tea with the goodness of desi kahwa

Green tea in itself is an excellent choice as it comes with a bunch of health benefits. Now imagine if the green tea had a mix of ingredients that completely transforms the way it tastes. This variety contains black pepper, ginger, tulsi, asafoetida, clove, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, and rock salt, making it taste great and soothes your mind and body. Besides, it also helps you detoxify and is an excellent choice of beverage to support your diet. Buy this product if you want green tea blended with herbs and spices.

Green tea with the goodness of tulsi

This blend of green tea is for when your heart wants something more than the usual flavour. This pack has green tea with a mix of tulsi, ginger, and lemon, adding a fresh and comforting flavour. Not only is this healthier, with each ingredient providing its benefits, but it also tastes great. On days when you’re in the mood for a cool drink, you can make a green iced tea with this as well! Go for this product for stress-busting qualities.

Classic green tea with rich flavours

While exercising is key for staying healthy and maintaining weight, a little nudge from metabolism-boosting green tea can go a long way. This green tea is classic - it’s organic, contains no additive flavours and has zero calories. So whether you have it in the morning instead of tea/coffee or before dozing off in the night, make this a regular habit, and it will strengthen your immunity. Purchase this pack of 30 bags sourced from the Nilgiri tea gardens if you’re in search of an organic product.

Green tea for a Moroccan experience

This green tea is quite unusual from most others, not just in terms of flavour but also because it comes in a soluble powder. It has subtle minty notes blending in with a refreshing green tea flavour which will transport you straight to Morocco. All you need to do is tear open a sachet into your teacup, pour warm water, stir, and you’re done! It is a great choice to revive the body from headaches and general tiredness. Buy this product if you’re looking forward to trying a different flavour profile.