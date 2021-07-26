Intense hydration for dry and cracked lips

This lip balm is a moisturizing and nourishing lip care product with a subtle scent that intensively moisturizes dry and chapped lips. When applied, it gives a natural and beautiful look to the lips. The lip balm can be easily applied as it glides smoothly across your lips and even works as a good base under lipstick. It also has a pleasantly refreshing fragrance of yellow canola flowers & honey. Due to its gentle formula, it is suitable for all types of lips. If you are looking for a daily use product, this is a must-have in your handbag.

Healing treatment for chapped lips

This lip balm contains authentic ayurvedic ingredients such as fresh extracts of hibiscus which contain antioxidants and vitamin C), wild honey for its antifungal and antibacterial properties, organic ghee as it is rich in fatty acids and 7 essential oils. It effectively treats dry and chapped lips by soothing, moisturizing and lightening your lips. This lip balm is free of artificial colours, fragrances & toxic ingredients making it completely safe on the skin. If you are looking for a completely organic product this one is for you.

For soft & beautiful lips

This product is a lip butter with rose petals, cocoa butter, and turmeric oil, which works towards recovering dry chapped lips and also lightens tanned lips. Wild rose petals are a mild sedative and give a pleasant fragrance. The antiseptic nature of wild rose petals not only cures the problem but also prevents other issues while giving lips a rosy tint. The lip balm is perfect for use in your bedtime beauty regime as well as a base for lip makeup. Buy this product if you are in search of a lip balm that is free from paraben.

Handmade and natural

This lip balm is not only easy to apply but also feels comfortable on your lips because of its non-sticky formula. It has ultra-moisturizing properties and is available in nine different shades. It's handmade with the help of ingredients such as cow ghee, virgin coconut, almond and castor oil, unrefined shea and cocoa butter etc. Because it has pure ingredients, it is very safe to use on lips. What’s delightful is that this product can be used on cheeks for protection against moisture loss & also as an eye shadow. Buy this product for its 3-in-1 use.