Top Four Large Handbags For Women

Smart bag that’s also environment-friendly

Perfect for times when you don’t want to carry a separate bag for your personal belongings and the laptop, this large tote-sized bag fits it all. The bag is padded from the inside to protect your 13-inch laptop and has 6 pockets as well as 2 zippered compartments. This cruelty-free vegan leather bag has a shoulder strap that can be adjusted as per your comfort. With its rich navy blue colour accentuated by tan straps, this bag is great to carry to your meetings, take on the flight or even to an after-work dinner reservation. It’s a great choice if you want something that pairs well with most of your outfits.

Textured satchel bag with straps

Not too big, yet not too small either, this bag is enough for your daily office use. Black in colour, it is textured for a rich feel along with a pretty buckle at the front. The shoulder straps can be adjusted according to convenience and there are two short handles as well so you can hold the bag on days when you feel like it. The bag can fit your makeup, notes, your lunch, a small umbrella etc in the main compartment and other essentials like keys, wallet, sanitiser, mobile phone in the smaller compartments. You should buy this if you’re looking for the perfect bag for your office needs.

Travel-friendly messenger bag

A bag large enough to carry a 15-inch laptop, it is customised especially for your business travels - with a spacious main compartment that can fit books, files, a pair of clothes; and smaller pockets to organise your wallets, keys and other knick-knacks. The bag itself is designed to travel with as it's the correct size for your hand luggage and also fits perfectly over a trolley suitcase handle. Moreover, this splash-proof bag is stronger than usual so that the straps can hold all your belongings without tearing. Invest in this bag for its user-friendliness during your business meetings and air travels.

Spacious tote bag that is durable

A tote bag that is not only large enough to fit everything you need for a weekend getaway but also looks sophisticated to suit both formal and informal outfits. The bag is shaped well and has dainty straps. On the inside, it has multiple pockets to fit tiny trinkets and your mobile phone. Also complementing its look is the rich-looking material which is also durable - so that you can be assured of its longevity. The bag has a zippered closure to ensure all your belongings stay safe. Buy this bag in case you’re looking for a tote that’s perfect for the office as well as your weekends away from home.